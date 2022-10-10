Chiesi addresses the latest advances in transplants

Chiesi celebrates the second edition of ‘TransplantCare: A future full of hope’.

this weekend brought together national specialists and international speakers who are leaders in the field of transplants in the second edition of. ‘TransplantCare’ is the meeting point for approximately one hundred transplant specialists and representatives of patient associations to update knowledge on solid organ transplants, discussto face the new clinical and care challenges of the current scenario.

The meeting, held over two days, has had the support of a scientific committee coordinated by Julius Paschalmedical director of the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, and Marina Berenguerdirector of the Hepatology and Liver Transplantation Group at Hospital La Fe in Valencia, of which the Martha Farrerofrom the Cardiac Transplant Unit of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona; Nuria Lloberasfrom the Nephrology Service (Clinical Pharmacology) of the Bellvitge Hospital in Barcelona; Manuel Rodriguez-Peralvarezfrom the Liver Transplant Unit of the Reina Sofía Hospital and the University of Córdoba; Bertha Saez, from the Lung Transplant Unit of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona; Y Pedro Ventura-Aguiarfrom the Renal and Pancreatic Transplant Unit of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

Throughout the conference, international health professionals and scientists specialized in solid organ transplants They have participated in round tables to discuss new and disruptive techniques for transplantation, highlighting the role of technology and innovation in these new processes. Moderated by the scientific committee, a total of seven international experts, three national experts and also four patients who have been able to share their experience and vision from different perspectives have participated in this meeting.

Marina Berenguer, from the Hepatology and Liver Transplant Unit of the Hospital Universitari i Politècnic La Fe in Valencia and also coordinator of the meeting’s Scientific Committee, explained that “high-level medical meetings They are necessary for the medical community because they bring together specialists from various areas (doctors, surgeons, basic researchers, pharmacists, etc.) allowing them to exchange information on the latest research, discuss new developments in diagnostic techniques and therapeutic alternatives, and establish contacts with leading experts in different fields.

“The ‘TransplantCare’ meeting precisely complies with all these premises and brings together a group of experts from different specialties whose objective is improve management, prognosis and quality of life of all those people who need or have undergone an organ transplant”, he added.

For his part, Julio Pascual, from the Medical Directorate of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid, assured that “the high-quality continuing education it is essential in complex medicine, in which innovation and new information is incessant. Initiatives like ‘TransplantCare’ are of enormous value because they allow update on innovation more relevant and essential professional networking, once the pandemic has subsided and we can interact in person in a much more effective way”.



Chiesi puts the focus on the patient’s perspective

‘TransplantCare’ has also focused on the patient perspective and for this reason it has had the participation of transplanted people of the different solid organs (cardiac and pulmonary), representatives of diverse associations of patients such as the National Federation of Patients and Liver Transplants (Fneth), the National Federation of Associations for the fight against kidney diseases (Alcer), as well as HPE Pulmonary Hypertension Spain Patient Organization (HPE-ORG), to share the experience in the different stages of the transplant of patients beyond the care issue.

In this sense, Dolors QuerolDirector of Medical & Technical Affairs at Chiesi Spain, commented: “At Chiesi, we have always been focused on caring for people, on listen to the voice of patients to play a leading role in society. We promote different andspaces for dialogue and knowledgeas well as initiatives such as the program ‘Adheforum’a working group with health experts with the aim of helping find solutions to improve therapeutic adherence, also in the field of transplants in which we are starting the ‘Anticipa-t Project’whose objective is to help professionals anticipate the moment to implement interventions that can contribute to improving the therapeutic adherence of transplant recipients, with the aim of helping them improve their quality of life”.

The organization of the ‘TransplantCare’ meeting is an example of Chiesi Spain’s commitment to the transplant area, collaborating in updating new knowledge for health professionals and focusing on the different aspects that are of interest and constitute the new horizon in the management of transplant patients from the prevention of rejection in solid organ transplants, to healthcare challenges, new technologies, including the patient’s vision that “is ultimately for whom all these efforts are made,” the company said in a statement.