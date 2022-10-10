Carriers from Punta Cana will demand transparency in the event of an accident driver in Bávaro

Several carrier unions in Punta Cana, in the province of La Altagracia, called a press conference for tomorrow in which they will establish their position before the accident in which several foreigners died and more than twenty tourists were injured in the aforementioned demarcation.

After several days of great sorrow among the mourners after the disastrous road accident that occurred last Thursday morning, the Union of Tourist Transport Drivers from the Eastern Region (Sichotrature), Taxi24/7VIP and other tourist transport unions in this area, will meet on the front esplanade of the Judicial Court of Higüey.

The reason for the call set for tomorrow Monday at 9:00 in the morning, is to “fix a position on the accident” of the bus that overturned on the Bulevar Turístico del Este with 52 occupants during an excursion to Isla Saona.

Mixed opinions

The irrefutable fact of accepting that the bus driver triggered a fatal toll of victims, is not contemplated in Monday’s call, but rather a requirement to the Public Ministry of Higüey that the execution of the process be as transparent as possible.

The sector that identifies with the driver involved in the painful accident understands that the actions of the Public Ministry did not complete the process satisfactorily against the tourist carrier.

Some were skeptical regarding the medical test carried out on Franklin Nin Pérez, which tested positive for cocaine qualitative; since, according to these, the test was carried out in a private center and not a public one.

The analysis

The results of the health center where, by external request, an analysis was carried out on Nin Pérez, was seen as “complacent” in the understanding that these results concluded negative in a supposed public health center.

In that order, it is indicated that it is important to issue a formal copy of the medical document made in the aforementioned public hospital, but they did not receive the document.

It transpired that Nin Pérez underwent a test at 12:21 pm (the same day of the accident) and that, surprisingly, already at 12:26 pm they had the results of said examination when the average in obtaining results to tests of cocaine takes a maximum of four days.

Another aspect established by one of the transportation sources was the total analysis of the recording documented in a surveillance video of the area where the unfortunate event occurred.

While admitting that Nin Pérez was speeding, she states that the audiovisual was not analyzed from another perspective where it reveals that indeed a truck got in the lane where the accident bus performed the dodge maneuver.