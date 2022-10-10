‘Bofo’ Bautista explodes against the Chivas squad and does not want “mercenaries” in the team

‘Bofo’ Bautista pointed out that Chivas needs players who love the shirt and feel the colors, not just play for money

The former soccer player Chivas Adolfo ‘bofo‘ Baptist exploded again against the current players of the rojiblanca squad and called them “mercenaries”, after the elimination of the team in the playoff of the Opening 2022 in view of Puebla in penalty shootout 5 to 4.

“To represent Chivas It takes much more than just going to training every day, you need to feel the colors and not just play for money. It takes love of the shirt, courage, dedication, discipline on and off the field and of course many hue… We don’t want mercenaries “she wrote on social networks.

This is not the first time that ‘bofo‘ Baptist attacks the rojiblanca squad, because in mid-September he pointed to Alan Mozo Y Santiago Ormeno as players for whom the Chivas shirt was “big” and asked them to give their place to young people.

During the match held at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Puebla advanced to 58 ‘thanks to Martin Barragan Y Chivas he matched it at the last minute with a goal from Carlos Cisneros in the add. Later, in a penalty shootout, he was ahead due to a mistake by Jesús Angulo in the fourth charge.

In general balance of the tournament, Chivas finished the regular phase in ninth place with 22 points and a record of five wins, seven draws and five losses, with 19 goals for and 17 against.