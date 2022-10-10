“Barista rebellion”: the unexpected union conflict that complicates Starbucks in the United States

SEATTLE.– Before you start speaking in front of your company’s 200 top executives, Howard Schultzthe billionaire founder of Starbucks, preferred to make them listen to the words that he had heard from the mouths of the employees of the premises distributed throughout the United States. The auditorium lights dimmed and recorded voices filled the room.

“In my last three shifts I burst into tears,” one of the baristas was heard saying. “We’re stressed at work, and we’re stressed at home,” said another. “I don’t get to pay the bills, my salary is pittance,” said a third.

The CEO, 69, he had always considered himself the good boy of American capitalism, convinced that his personal wealth and Starbucks’ rise to global brand status were a direct result of the company’s concern for the well-being of its employees.

And suddenly, all of that was in doubt. Across the United States, employees in all industries who worked during the pandemic had come to the conclusion that they deserved better and began to resign en masse, demanding more from their bosses, or unionizedas in the case of some Starbucks employees.

The unionization movement of Starbucks baristas had begun in August 2021 in some Buffalo locations, and at the beginning of last July, when Schultz came on stage, had already spread to more than 225 of the company’s 9,000 locations in the United Statessparking hope for a revival of the labor movement.

Picketing outside stores, pro-union employees portrayed Schultz as a greedy billionaire who lives outside of reality and owns a $130 million yacht. The National Labor Relations Board charged Starbucks in court documents with conducting “a virulent, widespread and well-orchestrated anti-union campaign”, with dismissals, harassment and threats. Democratic senators who previously praised Schultz as a “humane and innovative” leader now criticized him for undermining the rights of his workers.

“Why does it feel so personal?” he asked the executives. “Because I know what it cost to build this company, I know what is at stake, and we have to show that we are different”, he replied to himself, his voice cracking. The auditorium was silent. “And I want to be honest with you: time is against us.”

In September 2021, shortly after Buffalo workers began organizing, Schultz visited the city, where he heard complaints from his employees about machines and equipment breaking down and never being fixed, and the overwork they were experiencing“things that I had never known about”.

In December 2021, several Buffalo locals voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United

A month later, in front of a room full of Starbucks baristas, Schultz again begged them to give him a chance to fix the problems without forming a union. Their plea failed, and in December 2021, several Buffalo locals voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United.

In early April 2022, Schultz assured tens of thousands of employees listening to him online and in person at Starbucks headquarters that he understood their struggles. The issue wasn’t that Starbucks was losing money or that demand for its products was declining, but that corporate executives hadn’t listened to their employees’ concerns. They had not understood the stress that the pandemic was putting on their lives.

Schultz immediately hit the road to meet with baristas, supervisors and store managers from across the country. The meetings used to start with an acknowledgment that the company had failed them and a request that they speak openly. “I want to hear everything you have to say,” Schultz told local employees in the city of San Jose, California.

The baristas told him that They didn’t even earn enough to pay the bills. They complained of broken equipment for weeks, understaffed stores, insufficient training and supply chain disruptions.

Some of the problems seemed to go beyond Starbucks and stem from a country that had taken a dark turn during the pandemic, Schultz later recounted. He visited Nashville, Phoenix and Long Beach. Employees repeated that customers had become more aggressive and demanding. He traveled to New York, Chicago, St. Louis and Denver. He kept hearing stories of baristas’ terrifying encounters with homeless people and drug addicts in local bathrooms. “I didn’t know those things happened,” he said later. “I didn’t know our people felt unsafe in their workplace.”

Surveys see conversation with customers as crucial

But the union kept growing. Union leaders had hoped that Schultz would, however grudgingly, make peace with his move, but they were taken aback by the company’s CEO’s increasingly hostile tone. “I never met a businessman like him”said Richard Bensinger, a union official who worked with Starbucks baristas. “His hatred of unions is greater than his love of money.”

Schultz had a hard time seeing his union employees as real workers with real complaints. When Seattle local Starbucks Reserve Roastery — an expansion of the company that serves fresh food and alcoholic beverages — voted 38-27 to unionize, Schultz said in an interview that 20 of those employees had come to work just to vote. by the union.

In Schultz’s view, unions existed to protect workers from bad employers. “That’s why unions were created,” he said. But in a company like Starbucks, which cared about its workers, a union had no place, Schultz believed, because it would pit employees against their bosses, turning partners into adversaries.

In the same interview, said unionization was “anathema” to the culture of shared success it had tried to build for decadesAnd he was determined to stop her.

In September, Schultz took to the stage at Starbucks headquarters to share what he and his team had heard in more than 200 meetings with Starbucks workers across the country. This time, the all-day meeting was for Starbucks’ biggest investors.

“I have the honor and great privilege to introduce our iconic founder!” announced the director of investor relations. Schultz jumped onto the stage as a giant screen flashed photos of Starbucks locations around the world. “If I had to choose a word to describe what we are going to share with you, it would be ambition”started.

Outside in the parking lot, several hundred Starbucks and other union employees were marching, shouting and accusing Schultz of trying to squash their efforts to organize. “The only scandal here is the miserable wages they pay us!” some roared.

Inside, Schultz promised changes that would not only be good for workers, but also for Starbucks profits. Better salaries and labor benefits would curb resignations and the permanent turnover of personnel. The introduction of better technology would make baristas’ jobs less tiring. That would give baristas more time to get to know their customers, who, marketing surveys revealed, tend to spend more when the barista recognizes them, knows the drink they usually carry, and knows a little about their lives.

Schultz added that at times he has trouble understanding why his unionized employees are so furious. “They are angry at the world, angry about their situation, and I understand that,” Schultz said. “Our responsibility is to do everything we can to get them through that, but unfortunately we have our limitations.”

