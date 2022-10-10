World

At least 19 OAS countries sign resolution for military assistance to Haiti

After a meeting on Haiti on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) in the Peruvian capital, Lima, 19 countries of that entity signed a resolution affirming their commitment to help Haiti overcome its security challenges , calling on the international community to provide security assistance and strengthen the Police.

We reaffirm our commitment to help Haitians overcome the complex security challenges facing the country, and we call on the international community to provide robust security assistance, including the strengthening of the Haitian National Police,” according to a statement on the Haitian National Police website. Canada Global Affairs.

As in previous forums, these countries insisted on the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the distribution of fuel.

“We are committed to working closely to restore a climate of peace in Haiti. We condemn the abuses committed by armed gangs”, he indicates.

“We urge the parties at the center of the conflict to immediately establish humanitarian corridors and restore fuel supplies from the Varreux terminal, as well as drinking water to meet the basic needs of the Haitian population and allow hospitals to respond to the increase in cholera cases in the country,” the statement added.

In addition, the signatories also showed openness “for typically Haitian solutions to the crisis, resulting from an inclusive dialogue.”

“We encourage all stakeholders in Haitian society, including women and youth, to continue an inclusive, peaceful and constructive political dialogue to identify a viable and lasting political solution. Without such an agreement, the restoration of security will continue to be a challenge, as will the holding of free and fair elections.

Source link

