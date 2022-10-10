Antonio Brown makes fun of Tom Brady’s children and unleashes the fury of users on social networks

Anthony Brown lash out Tom Brady, with a provocative message on social networks, for which many users already consider that the former player of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers He has serious head problems.

The controversial Antonio Brown crossed the line with this message to Tom Brady, after he found out about the possible divorce with Gisele Bundchen.

Through his Twitter account, Anthony Brown shared an image of a supposed children’s book cover mocking the quarterback’s personal problems with the caption: “Daddy doesn’t live here anymore.”

The picture shows the quarterback leaving his house while Gisele and his daughter watch him go; while Anthony Brown is sitting in the living room looking out the window, implying that he is the “new dad” of the children of Tom Brady.

After this unfortunate message from Anthony Brownusers on Twitter exploded against the former teammate of the quarterback of the Buccaneers.

“Let the brain be checked for so many blows.” “Don’t be ungrateful that thanks to TB you have a superbowl“.”Ask for help, it is not normal how you behave”, are some of the messages that are read against Anthony Brown.

Brown’s controversial photo with Bündchen

A week ago Anthony Brown, He published a photo on his social networks in which he appears with the field marshal’s wife.

From his Instagram account, the former teammate of the passer in the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers He uploaded an image where he appears embraced with the former model while they celebrated obtaining the superbowl in February 2021, along with the phrase “Put that shit on,” which appears to be a direct message to the quarterback.





Anthony Brown he has taken every available opportunity to criticize the quarterback, whom he called a “fake friend” for caring only about his contribution on the field, rather than extending his support to the rest of his life.

“To me, a friend is one who has your back. Why should I consider Tom Brady my friend? He only needs me to play soccer, to catch his passes, that’s not being a friend, he needs me for his success, “explained the receiver, who is currently without a team, for The Full Send Podcast.

Brown’s contradiction

Remember that when you get to Tampa Bay, Brown praised Brady for allowing him to return to play at his side despite the off-court problems he had had during his career, in a stage that seemed to vindicate, but that ended in the worst way, just like several periods of his career.

The receiver’s last game in the NFL was on January 2, when he left the field midway through the game against the New York Jets. The memorable rudeness arose, according to the player, because coach Bruce Arians constantly denigrated him.