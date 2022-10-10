Angulo’s failure defines the penalty shootout in Puebla vs. ChivasMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The dramatics in the penalty shootout series Repechage Come in goats and Puebla He had two decisive moments that marked the series in favor of the Strip. The first was the failure of Jesus Angle you slipped on collecting your shot and the payment of Israel Kings to the ‘Panenka’.

Puebla won 5-4 in the series of penaltys and with that he achieved his pass to the tournament’s Liguilla. Before, he had to leave the Chivas on the road, who fought even in the series of shots from eleven steps, but a single mistake condemned them to be eliminated.

Jesus Angle He had to collect the fourth shot from the Flock and his bet was to try with power to place the ball. However, when charging He slipped because the penal stain was flooded and the ball hit the crossbar and left the field. Because of this the player put his hands to his head.

your companions Alan Mozo and Santiago Ormeno approached the player to encourage him before the failure that ended up weighing in the end.

Reyes excelled with a Panenka penalty

On the other hand, the one who got the applause was Israel Kingswho dared to collect his penalty to Panenka with a slow shot to the center of the goal. This while the goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez threw himself to the side thinking that he could anticipate the shipment, but failed.

The Shooting of Kings woke up the applausethe recognition and some critics therefore daring that at least served to give the pass to La Franja, who will now face the leader América in the Quarterfinals.

