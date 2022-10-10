Anger in the Barcelona dressing room after Laporta’s criticism because some did not lower their salary – Football

Discomfort in the locker room of Barcelonaaccording to Helena Condis, after the criticism launched by the president Joan Laporta towards the players for not reducing their salary this summer allowing the club to release salary mass.

The Barça president took advantage of the Members’ Assembly to ensure that they had tried to get several players to leave salaries due to the problems that the club had had to register some of his signings due to lack of space in the financial fair play. Before your refusal there were several members of the board of directors who with their own assets had to endorse 10 million euros for Barcelona could register Jules Koundé in LaLiga.

The Assembly of committing partners approved with 548 votes in favor, 43 votes against and 24 blank the numbers for the 2021-2022 financial year, which closed with 98 million profits

The words of Joan Laporta They have not sat well within the locker room. In fact, some players are surprised by what he said and consider that it was not the time to do so on the eve of a momentous week for the future of the club with the duels against Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

It was about a direct message to the captains already Frenkie de Jong when some like Piqué have forgiven the club a lot of money and others like Jordi Alba have insisted that Barcelona has never asked him to lower his salary.