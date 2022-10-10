André Marín shares an important decision made after a 38-year career

André Marín, who was one of the most recognized faces in the sports world, announced through his social networks that he will pause his career in the media.

The host of “The Last Word” reported that after 38 years of racing, he made the decision to rest to recover his health, after suffering from a serious illness caused by the clostridium difficile bacterium for years.

“In 38 years of career, I never stopped until my body said enough… I will return very soon and renewed… Thank you very much for your good vibes,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Given the news of the difficult moment that the analyst is going through, the signs of affection from athletes and former teammates were immediate.

“Friend, give him a lot of desire, you know that you are admired. A hug with all affection,” wrote Jorge Muñíz; “Prompt recovery André. Big hug,” wrote Andrés Vaca.

“Patience André. We are waiting for you back”, “Get well soon, André. Big hug”, “We will be with open arms to welcome you back. You will return in the best way”, wrote other of his companions.

After passing through TV Azteca, in the program ‘Los Protagonistas’, Andre Marin He came to Fox Sports to establish himself as one of the most important commentators in Mexico on ‘The Last Word’.

What is the disease that André Marín suffers from?

It was during a talk with Javier Alarcón that the FOX Sports panelist declared that the virus called Clostiridium difficile and if not treated in time, can perforate the intestine and pancreas.

“Before the Covid pandemic, he gave me something that I don’t recommend to anyone. It’s called clostridium and it’s a stomach infection that if you don’t take care of yourself with very strong antibiotics, it can perforate your intestine and pancreas” , affirmed the communicator.

The sports journalist mentioned that the doctors who treated him explained that the virus could be “in the ice of a restaurant, you drink it and it breaks your stomach, it is not a simple stomach infection.”

Andre Marin He assured that after six months of treatment, such as medications and supplements, he was already fully recovered, however, he still had to recover the ideal weight.