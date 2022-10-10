American youth squad shines with ‘Hat-trick’ in Norwegian football

This Sunday, October 9, the match between the Sogndal IL Fotball against him Stjørdals/Blink of football Norwaywhere the 26-year-old footballer is present, Alejandro “Wero” Diazwho back in 2014 had his professional training in the ranks of the America club.

What was the activity of the youth squad of Club América?

front center, Alexander Diaz, continues to show his skill on the pitch, today he was responsible for opening the scoring in favor of his squad, Sogndal Fotball of Norwayat minute 12′, however, the dose would be repeated at 39′ in a row when he perfectly took the maximum penalty, although his rivals reacted at minute 49′ for 2-1.

However, the nickname ‘wero’ continued with his goalscoring momentum to increase the lead in the 58th minute, and in this way make a hat-trick, in the overwhelming 6-1 victory in the competition of Norway. With these actions of the youth squad of the Eagles accumulated five goals since his arrival on the Old Continent, in addition to providing two assists in eight games played.

Alejandro ‘Wero’ Diaz debuted with Americathen he went with Necaxa, Atlas, passing through Zacatepec, he also played with the Pacific Football Club of Canada and in August of this year he joined the Sogndal IL squad.