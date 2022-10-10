Alliance bus was stoned

The alliance published a complaint on their social network accounts in which they claim that the bus in which the delegation of the pachyderm group was transported suffered an attack with stones on Saturday night.

According to the white team, the bus was stoned when the vehicle was returning to San Salvador after disputing its commitment against Isidro Metapán. The attack happened at the height of the municipality of Santa Ana, according to the publication of the capital institution.

“On our way from Metapán to San Salvador, near Santa Ana, our bus was stoned. We repudiate this type of actions that only dirty national football“, can be read in the team’s publication.