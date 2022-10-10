Algorithm to address type 2 diabetes mellitus

Isabel Egocheaga, head of the Cardiovascular Area of ​​the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

The presence of diabetes mellitus type 2 (DM2) significantly increases the probability of suffering cardiovascular events. In fact, two-thirds of diabetes patients will die of cardiovascular disease, with ischemic heart disease and heart failure being the pathologies with the highest morbidity and mortality in patients with DM2. It has been shown that everything is linked: “the functioning of the heart influences in the functioning of kidney Y vice versaand adequate control of diabetes improves the evolution of patients with kidney disease, heart failure or cardiovascular events”, according to Isabel Egocheagahead of the Cardiovascular Area of ​​the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

To improve the care of diabetics with heart and kidney pathologies, the SEMG Cardiovascular and Diabetes Working Groups have created the ‘Treatment algorithm for cardiorenal syndrome in patients with DM2‘, recently presented in Toledo as part of the ‘United in Cardiometabolic Health’ Meeting. This algorithm is elaborated by and for professionals of Primary Care, although it can be useful for all the doctors involved in the care of people with diabetes. Its content, very visual for a better understanding, is divided into a renal and cardiac part, where the evidence is collected, with the metabolic control of diabetes appearing in the center.

Egocheaga explains that the fact that there are new treatments that improve all aspects metabolic, cardiac Y renal has focused on what has been called metabolic cardiorenal syndrome. Cardiorenal syndrome is a clinical situation caused by the bidirectional relationship between the heart and the kidney, in which acute or chronic dysfunction of one of them promotes acute or chronic dysfunction in the other, presenting high morbidity and mortality.

Cardiorenal continuum disease

The diabetes mellitus type 2 itself is a risk factor for developing heart and kidney disease through a complex series of pathophysiological events known as the cardiorenal continuum, involving the sympathetic nervous system, the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, nitric oxide, oxidation by free radicals and iron metabolism. All this generates low cardiac output and chronic hypoperfusion with vasoconstriction of afferent glomerular arterioles that reduce glomerular filtration. Both heart failure (HF) and diabetic kidney disease cause sodium retention, which is responsible for pulmonary congestion, dyspnea, and edema. In fact, sometimes it is not clear what the initially damaged organ. Acting at any point in this chain can stop this cascade and provide cardiovascular protection or renal protection, according to the authors of the algorithm.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease of at least the double compared to subjects without diabetes. For a time it was thought that this risk was related to atherosclerotic disease, however, it has become clear that heart failure (HF) is the most frequent complication of DM2. DM2 multiplies by 5 in women and by 2.4 in men the risk of developing HF and a 1% increase in glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) increases the incidence of HF by 15%, as stated in the SEMG Document on the Management and Referral of type 2 diabetes mellitus ( DM2) in Primary Care.