Alfredo Adame undergoes emergency surgery due to the consequences of his beating (VIDEO)

This morning the actor Alfredo Adame underwent emergency surgery at the General Hospital Dr. Manuel Gea González, which is located in the Tlalpan mayor’s office in Mexico City.

The ex-galán of Televisa’s soap operas was intervened after the beating that he suffered a couple of weeks ago, when he was outside his house and got into a fight with two men.

During the first hours of this Monday, the ex-husband of the actress Mary Paz Banquells turned to his official Instagram account to talk about his state of health with his more than 168 thousand followers.

Likewise, through the “Stories” section of his virtual platform, the protagonist of the melodrama “Balada por un amor” assured that they will put 4 titanium plates on his right cheekbone.

This procedure is common when there are fractures in the body of human beings, as the material helps to fix the bones while they heal.

In his video, Carlos Trejo’s enemy expressed that they had to advance his procedure because the specialists thought that if they waited longer, the aftermath would be worse.

“Hello, how’s it going? Good morning. Am Alfredo Adame. I’m here at the Gea González hospital, it’s six in the morning. They called me on Friday, they called me late at night, “said the actor at first.

“Emergency they told me that the operation has to be this Monday, I expected it to be in three weeks. They say that they cannot risk this damage being greater, ”she explained when talking about the aftermath of her beating.

After undergoing emergency surgery, Alfredo Adame will spend the night in the hospital

After announcing the surgical procedure to which he will undergo at the Dr. Manuel Gea González General Hospital, the former host of the morning program HOY assured that he will spend the night in the hospital.

“Right now I’m going to go into surgery, it’s a three-hour surgery more or less. I’m probably going to stay overnight in the hospital. I send you a greeting and a hug,” she said.

At the moment there is no more news of the emergency operation to which the actor was subjectedWell, the famous Mexican commented that he will be absent from social networks at least for today.

It should be remembered that after his beating, Alfredo Adame He commented that his cheekbone had been fractured in 3 or 4 places. In addition, the doctors feared that she had a detached retina and that she might even be unable to see with her right eye.

