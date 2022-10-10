Alexis Vega was upset after the elimination of ChivasMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Alexis Vegaforward of the Mexican team and the Chivas from Guadalajara, could have played his last game with the Guadalajara team. This after removal before Puebla in the 1-1 draw in Repechagewhich they subsequently lost in the penalty shootout.

It is a resounding failure: Vega

The “10” of the Flock was annoyed by the “early vacation” of the team. However, he also admitted that “He can no longer do more for Chivas” because the opening 2022 finished for them and now he focuses on the next Qatar World Cup 2022to which he hopes to be summoned.

“What we are experiencing is a resounding failure, we did not want vacations, but we have to lose. (I want) Apologize to all the fans who were always with us. There is total annoyance in each of us, the coaching staff and the players we do not behave up to the taskbut we are wrong, I think that’s the word, bad in every wayVega declared to the media.

“I will be ill these days, but if I am called to the Mexican team I will be happy to be in one more call. I can’t do anything else for Chivas, this tournament is over for us And now think about the World Cup, which is the most important thing”.

On past occasions there has already been talk of a possible jump from Alexis Vega to the old continent, even began to sound for different teams. However, the matter did not evolve beyond rumours. Nevertheless, the quality and level that the Mexican has shown both in club and national team could give you the opportunity after the World Cup.