After 17 years of her departure Mariana Levy now rests in another place

Mariana Levi

October 09, 2022 8:09 p.m.

The actress Mariana Levy, remembered for her role as La pícara soñadora, tragically died of a heart attack, once she believed that some assailants were after her and her family one day when they were going to a place to have fun.

His ashes were left in charge of his mother, the actress Talina Fernández; and 17 years after the sad departure, Fernández decided to leave her daughter’s ashes in a forest: “Today, on a day that was not important due to some past event after more than 17 years, we went to the forest to leave a piece of what was My Mariana, it was beautiful and moving and I feel nothing but happiness to have been her mother,” Talina wrote on her Instagram account.

And this would be part of a ceremony to set the actress free: “I am going to organize a ceremony with my three grandchildren and my children, to go take her ashes to the forest and spread them, to let her breathe in the air,” announced the past. June Talina Fernandez.

The brothers and the eldest daughter of Mariana participated in the ceremony

In the shared image, some objects that surround the ashes of the deceased actress can be seen, including cigarettes, a butterfly, a picture frame, a blue stone and a heart. The ceremony had the participation of Marina’s eldest daughter, the same one she had with fellow actor Ariel López Padilla.