A pink diamond sells for almost 58 million dollars in Hong Kong

A pink diamond sold in Hong Kong for nearly $58 million, a record price per carat at any gem or diamond auction, according to Sotheby’s.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star fetched 453.2 million Hong Kong dollars ($57.7 million) on Friday, the second-highest price achieved for a jewel at auction, Sotheby’s said.

The bid, won by an undisclosed buyer from Florida, came close to tripling the estimated starting price of $21 million.

Pink diamonds are the rarest gems and the most requested in the global market. This was the second pink diamond sold at auction.

The auction record for this gemstone was held by the CTF Pink Star, sold for $71.2 million in 2017 also in Hong Kong.

Friday’s sale “not only attests to the resilient demand for high-quality diamonds in Asia, but also heightened awareness of the dire shortage of pink diamonds,” said Wenhao Yu, director of jewelry and watches at Sotheby’s. Asia.

The Williamson Pink Star was named after two other pink diamonds: the CTF Pink Star and the Williamson Stone, a 23.6-carat stone given to Queen Elizabeth II for her wedding in 1947.

Tobias Kormind, director of British jeweler 77 Diamonds, said the “staggering” sale shows that quality diamonds can fetch great prices in a faltering economy.

“Strong assets like world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said.