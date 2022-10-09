your stair and trampoline workout

Kim Kardashian is totally fit and this is demonstrated in each of her public appearances -as well as in her Instagram posts-. His secret from her? Train, train and train. The socialite seems to be totally motivated and involved in taking care of her physique -this is his trick to not lose motivation in the gym-, because he carries out many training routines to tone his body.

In fact, just a few months ago, she underwent large doses of training -in addition to following an extreme diet- with the aim of losing several kilos in 3 weeks and being able to wear the famous Marilyn Monroe dress at the MET Gala; goal that she met after losing 7 kilos on the scale. Y his latest workout is the ultimate proof that he’s fitter than ever.

Kim Kardashian’s hottest workout

Kim Kardashian has shared two stories to reveal the exercises from his latest training routine. In the first, we can see the socialite climbed on a step mill, the famous gym machine for climb stairs and tone buttocks and legs. “Morning routine,” Kim wrote.

In the second, an image in which Kim showed some of the accessories you used in your training: a mat, a medicine ball and a trampoline. Although, without a doubt, the latter was the great protagonist of his routine. “100 trampoline crunches“He wrote to reveal what was the highlight of his training.

Train like Kim

Thinking of giving the stairs and trampoline a try? If you want to train like her, take note! This stair exercise routine is ideal for toning your buttocks and legs.. Remember that investing 10 minutes a day to climb stairs will help you stay fit.

And if you want to try trampoline training -just as famous people like Patry Montero or Eva Longoria have done-, In this article we leave you a routine with which you can train cardio on a trampoline in a fun way.

