Entertainment

your stair and trampoline workout

Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

kim kardashian, her stair and trampoline workout

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

    Kim Kardashian is totally fit and this is demonstrated in each of her public appearances -as well as in her Instagram posts-. His secret from her? Train, train and train. The socialite seems to be totally motivated and involved in taking care of her physique -this is his trick to not lose motivation in the gym-, because he carries out many training routines to tone his body.

    In fact, just a few months ago, she underwent large doses of training -in addition to following an extreme diet- with the aim of losing several kilos in 3 weeks and being able to wear the famous Marilyn Monroe dress at the MET Gala; goal that she met after losing 7 kilos on the scale. Y his latest workout is the ultimate proof that he’s fitter than ever.

    Kim Kardashian’s hottest workout

    Kim Kardashian has shared two stories to reveal the exercises from his latest training routine. In the first, we can see the socialite climbed on a step mill, the famous gym machine for climb stairs and tone buttocks and legs. “Morning routine,” Kim wrote.

    Instagram: @kimkardashian

    In the second, an image in which Kim showed some of the accessories you used in your training: a mat, a medicine ball and a trampoline. Although, without a doubt, the latter was the great protagonist of his routine. “100 trampoline crunches“He wrote to reveal what was the highlight of his training.

    kim kardashian her stair and trampoline workout

    Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Instagram

    Train like Kim

    Thinking of giving the stairs and trampoline a try? If you want to train like her, take note! This stair exercise routine is ideal for toning your buttocks and legs.. Remember that investing 10 minutes a day to climb stairs will help you stay fit.

    And if you want to try trampoline training -just as famous people like Patry Montero or Eva Longoria have done-, In this article we leave you a routine with which you can train cardio on a trampoline in a fun way.

    SportPlus Fitness Trampoline with Adjustable Handle

    Sport Plus
    amazon.es

    €119.99

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

More diva than Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula would be refusing the most unexpected

2 weeks ago

The car where Nadia Ferreira makes Marc Anthony surrender at her feet

11 hours ago

Zero clothes! The ‘hot’ photos of Britney Spears that drove her followers crazy

1 day ago

Andrés García and Adamari López have a luxurious collection in common that nobody imagined

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button