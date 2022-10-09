Yankees remove Aroldis Chapman from roster for missing practice

Chapman departed for Miami and missed Friday practice with the Bronx Bombers. Getty Images

NEW YORK — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been removed from the American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s practice.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami instead of Yankee Stadium and did not provide a reasonable justification.

“I was disappointed,” Boone said, adding that further disciplinary action is possible.

The Yankees will play the Cleveland Guardians in a best-of-five series that begins Tuesday.

Matt Carpenter will likely be on New York’s roster, Boone also said, as Carpenter has recovered from a broken foot. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi remains a long shot after hand surgery, and DJ LeMahieu’s status remains undetermined as he works through a toe injury, Boone said.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in the first game on Tuesday night, followed by Néstor Cortés in Game 2 and Luis Severino in Game 3.

Boone leans toward a three-man rotation against the Guardians in the best-of-five series.