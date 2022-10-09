Yanet García showed off her charm in a golden beach dress

Yanet García showed her charm in a golden beach dress

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García showed her millions of followers her charm in a golden beach dress through a recent photograph that she posted on her official Instagram account.

There is no doubt that the model, actress and driver He surprised with his latest posts on the social network, where he has almost 15 million followers.

Yanet García once again demonstrated why she earned the name of the “s3xyest weather girl in the world”, thanks to her latest publications that put the censorship on Instagram to the limit.

In recent days, the driver, model and actress turned Meta’s social network upside down with a series of photos that seem to have been taken from her OnlyFans profile.

In her most recent publication, Yanet García poses on her back holding on to some rocks while delighting her followers with her posterior charms and her complete heart attack figure.

It should be noted that Yanet García is one of the personalities of the show who knew how to jump from television to the Internet and remains active on social networks and always pampers her almost 15 million followers on Instagram with her publications.

On the other hand, currently, Yanet has configured her profile in such a way that you cannot see the number of followers she has in onlyfans.

However, as it became known, the Climate Girl would have around 5,000 subscribers on that site, but Internet users assured on social networks that it would have more than 2,000.

However, García charges each subscriber USD 20 per month, for which he would earn 2 million pesos per month if there were 5,000 subscribers.

While if he had 2 thousand followers, he would reach 400 thousand pesos per month, although this depends on how much the numbers of subscribed people can change.

In this way, thanks to the success that the former Hoy presenter has had, not only on OnlyFans, but also throughout her television career, a few months ago she boasted that she had managed to make her dream of buying a luxurious apartment in Manhattan come true. New York, something that for a time he thought was not possible.

As you may know, Yanet García, 31 years old, originally from Nuevo León, began her career on the small screen thanks to presenter Mauro Morales, who invited her to give the weather on Televisa Monterrey, within the Gente Regia program.