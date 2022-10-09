Entertainment

Yailin La Más Viral’s sister posed head-on and captivated everyone

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Yailin The Most Viral is the current wife of Anuel AA. Although rumors of a possible divorce have spread between them, neither of the two artists has spoken about it. However, the two are not very active on social networks, and even have not shared photos together for a long time.

Who is very active on social networks is the sister of the Dominican singer. Her first name is Kimberly Guillermo Diaz although on Instagram she is known as ‘Mami Kim’. As Anuel’s wife has once told, neither of them has had an easy childhood.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Verónica Castro was furious and gave Televisa’s most evil villain a tremendous slap

4 days ago

Jay Wheeler asks Zhamira Zambrano for her hand hours before her first concert at the Choliseo

3 days ago

Honduran Rebeca Rodríguez is positioned among the favorite Latinas of Miss Universe

2 weeks ago

Christina Aguilera: I am proud of where I come from, my father is from Ecuador | People | Entertainment

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button