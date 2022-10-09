WWE Extreme Rules Results – Bray Wyatt Returns – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

WWE celebrated Extreme Rules on Saturday night from Philadelphia.









Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook when Sheamus hit Gunther through the announce table with the Celtic Cross. With the Brutes holding him off, Sheamus attacked Vinci with the Brogue Kick for the win.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan (c) in an Extreme Rules match. In the final moments Liv set up a table, set Ronda up on top of it and senton off the top rope through the table for a nice close drop.

Ronda immediately locked Liv in a triangle with her legs and Liv faints so Ronda wins and is crowned champion.

Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre (with Scarlett) in a Strap Match when McIntyre counted down to the Claymore Kick, but Scarlett entered the ring and got between them. She attacked McIntyre with pepper spray, then Kross hit the Kross Hammer for the win.

The Miz was backstage again, trying to find Triple H. He was interrupted by Gritty (mascot).

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley in a Ladder Match. Io Sky and Dakota Kai intervened but Bianca double KODed them.

Ultimately Bayley grabbed Bianca’s hair and used it to knock her down, but Bianca recovered and lashed out at Bayley with her hair. She hit Bayley with a KOD on a ladder, then went upstairs and regained the championship to retain it.









Finn Bálor defeated Edge in an “I Quit” Match. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio came in to attack Edge. This leugo is handcuffed.

Rey Mysterio ran out to save. Rey eliminated Bálor and hit Priest with a 619, but was attacked by Priest’s son. Bálor attacked Edge with the kendo stick again until Beth Phoenix, Edge’s wife, appeared and dispatched everyone except Rhea, causing a fight between the two women. Beth speared Rhea and freed Edge from the handcuffs, allowing him to use Spear Priest.

Later Rhea took out Beth with a gauntlet and Priest and Dominik grab Edge and Rhea was about to chair-to Beth, prompting Edge to quit to save his wife.

After the match, Rhea hit Beth with the con-chair-to anyway.

The Miz attacks the pet behind the scenes, but Dexter Lumis then appears and shocks Miz again.

With Daniel Cornier as the referee, Matt Riddle beats Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins inside the Fight Pit when he finally launches himself from the heights on Rollins. He manages shortly after to apply a triangle but Riddle reverses it so that Rollins gives up.

Then the event was going to end but the lights go out. Characters from the Firefly funhouse appear in human versions throughout the stadium, including the Fiend.

Then they present a video of the Funhouse in ruins and a TV. Then a door opens on the platform and a masked man comes out with a flashlight. He takes off his mask and it’s Bray Wyatt, who looks at the camera and turns off the flashlight, thus ending the show.