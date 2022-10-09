While Andrés García lives his last days, he reveals why he does not want to see his children

Andres Garcia

October 09, 2022 09:05 a.m.

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

He himself has said that his end could be near and more than one has wondered why none of his children have been seen in these last moments.

Your children don’t want or Andrés doesn’t want?

“He told me ‘I have to go to work, but if he wants to, I’ll go, take a plane and go see him.’ I asked Andrés and he didn’t want to, because Andrés is like that,” revealed Margarita, García’s wife, about how one of the sons, Leonardo, had asked him if he could go and the one who didn’t want to be Andrés himself.