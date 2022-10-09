What the authorities found in the packages of Ana Francisca Gómez

Firearms, an electroshock weapon and thousands of pesos in cash were some of the goods that were found in packages that belonged to Ana Francisca Gómez, the woman who was shot by two men in Santiago.

This was confirmed by a video, in which an agent begins to empty the deceased’s belongings on a counter, proceeding to show the objects to the person recording the scene, while a group of people witnessed the action.

In the first bag, the agent, who has not been identified, found two black pistols; the gun comb with eight bullets; a bundle of makeup; multiple credit cards; empty bags; a stun gun; parasol; a handheld radio; glasses; and car keys.

While in the second they only found hair rollers, a small box of apparent medicines and a container of cream.

Also from the third bundle they took out a handbag, with cash in Dominican pesos, US dollars and euros; a bundle of two-thousand-peso bills; two cell phones; wireless headphones and a hairbrush.

Death

Ana Francisca died last Friday while traveling in a white BMW vehicle on Avenida 27 de Febrero, in the Ensanche Libertad roundabout section of Santiago.

After being shot, Gómez was transferred to a health center by people who were in the place where she was later declared dead.

captured on video

A security camera captured the incident.

The footage shows one of the two men wearing a black crash helmet, both wearing a black coat and jeans, while the other wears only a red cap.

Preliminary investigations establish that the man who was on the back of the motorcycle was the one who fired a 9-millimeter weapon.