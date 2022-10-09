What many believed about Fernando Colunga is confirmed. Lucero revealed everything

Fernando Colunga and Lucero

Fernando Colunga is called the gallant of gallants, all his soap operas have become successes worldwide. And his soap opera partners have expressed themselves affectionately about the actor for years. He has worked with several great career actresses such as Thalía, Leticia Calderon and Lucero among others.

And it was precisely Lucero with whom she shared the screen three times, one in Alborada, another in Mañana es para siempre, where she was the villain; and the third Soy tu dueña, where the chemistry between them was more than evident.

So if there is an actress who knows the actor and her way of working, it is Lucero, since she is, with Chantal Andere, the actress who has worked with Colunga the most times. So every statement she makes about him can be taken seriously.

And the actress revealed everything, what many believed about Fernando Colunga, who is a demanding and very professional actor with whom she always felt comfortable: “It counts a lot to have a co-worker like Fernando, who works very well together, an acting couple who speak the same language as you, who have respect, who have professionalism,” he said some time ago on his podcast.