wedding details

Cecilia Bolocco marries Chilean millionaire Pepo Daire (Photo: Instagram @ceciliabolocco)

Cecilia Boloco will marry for the third time. The Chilean actress and host will seal her commitment to the millionaire businessman Jose Patrick Daire after eight years of relationship. And all the details of what they promise will be the wedding of the year

The ex-wife of Carlos Saul Menem first married to American television producer Michael Young, back in 1990. Five years later they separated and in 2001 she annulled her marriage to marry the former Argentine president. Finally, in 2007, divorce proceedings began.

Bolocco’s present is completely different. In 2020 he got engaged to Daire and next Saturday, October 22, they will fulfill his promise in an intimate ceremony, according to the Chilean journalist on Wednesday. Maxi Fonts in the program Live life (Net TV), which leads the actress Viviana Saccone.

Cecilia Boloco Y Jose Patrick Daire they met thanks to polo, one of the passions they share, explained Fuentes. “They had many people in common,” said the journalist, adding: “Bolocco is a person who really likes polo and José Patricio Daire plays very well and also has a wide field. Therefore, there they meet and they start a relationship at the end of 2014, beginning of 2015 and never separated again”.

Cecilia Bolocco with her Máximo and her future husband, Pepo Daire (Photo: Instagram @ceciliabolocco)

According to information from the Chilean journalist, Bolocco felt “enchanted, by what she has said both publicly and privately, by the gallantry used by José Patricio Daire, alias ‘Pepo’”. Furthermore, she pointed out that Máximo, the son that the actress had with Menem, always said publicly that Daire is his father. “He recognizes it as such because he says that the relationship they have had from minute one was very open, very frank and very close. They are very close,” said Fuentes.

In turn, he revealed that “Pepo” had a key role in Máximo’s recovery after the 18-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumor. “Daire put all his machinery, all his artillery, at Máximo’s disposal so that he could have access to the best treatments in the United States. She was a fundamental support for Cecilia Bolocco in this complex process that she had to live as a mother”, argued the journalist.

When is the wedding of Cecilia Bolocco and José Patricio Daire?

“The next October 22 Cecilia Boloco he says yes for the third time”, reported Maxi Fuentes on the air of Live life and described the love story of the celebrity from his country. “Cecilia Bolocco was involved in many relationships that were temporary. She was linked to many important people, including It is said that she had a relationship with the Brazilian writer Paulo Coelhoamong others,” he recalled.

The ceremony, according to the journalist, will be intimate. “Only a handful of guests will be able to witness this third yes and The ceremony will take place at his private address, in the exclusive sector of San Damián, in the Las Condes district, which is a very exclusive sector.”, he indicated.

Cecilia Bolocco and Pepo Daire (Photo: Instagram @ceciliabolocco)

“Cecilia Bolocco, at first, before the issue of the brain aneurysm that afflicted her son Máximo, had planned to throw a big, lavish party. That poverty was not noticed, throw the house out the window, as they say. But, after everything that happened, and as a matter of reflection, or to be able to rethink certain things, decided to do it more intimatelySources explained.

And he added: “In order not to make the ceremony so boisterous, they mutually agreed to do it at home and at this instance only Cecilia’s closest relatives are going to attend”.