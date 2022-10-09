“We have a great need for training”

Adrián Llerena, José Gamero de Luna, Ángel Carracedo and Vicente Martín Sánchez.

land the “great” genetic and pharmacogenetic advances that have been experienced in the last decade to create “tools” that transfer their benefits to daily clinical practice, avoiding prescription errors and advancing changes in “environmental factors” that prevent the disease from manifesting. This is the role that Primary Care “must” play in the face of genetic advances that “are already a reality” and that the Family doctor must “coordinate”, as stated at the 44th National Congress of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians. Primary (Semergen)

“Personalized medicine is not something of the future, it is already a reality.”

“We must believe this. Personalized medicine is not something of the future, it is already a reality andWe have a great need for family formation because we have not received it until now, neither in the undergraduate nor the postgraduate. In addition, we must investigate and translate the discoveries into tools for clinical day-to-day. We cannot lose sight of the patient as a to be unique, but involved in its biopsychosocial environment and with its environmental factors”, details Enrique José Gamero de Luna, coordinator of the Semergen Personalized Genomic Medicine and Rare Diseases Working Group.

For Gamero de Luna, Primary Care is faced with the possibility of incorporating a “Emerging approach to the treatment and prevention of diseases that takes into account the individual variability of the genes, the environment and the lifestyle of each person”.

In this sense, the specialist understands that the Family is facing a “new paradigm”. “It is about the approach to the disease based on its molecular bases. Health care needs depend more on their particular characteristics than on the type of disease. In the end, it means having an active role for the individual in their health”, explains Gamero de Luna.

Why should Family be formed in genetic aspects?

For Ángel Carracedo Álvarez, director of the Xenomic Medicine Foundation (Sergas), the Biogenetics must be coordinated by Primary. “In the diagnosis of hereditary disease, the one who sees it and can alert it is the primary care doctor. You can see that in the same family one child has autism and another has atrial fibrillation, and this has a lot to do with it”.

Given this, the expert also considers that family doctors should have training to “create gene trees and interpret genetic reports” in order to understand and communicate them. “The delay in the diagnosis that Spain has is almost five years compared to 1.2 in Europe, and it will not be solved if we do not implement these new technologies,” claims Carracedo Álvarez.

Adrián Llerena Ruiz, professor of Clinical Pharmacology and director of the University Institute of Biosanitary Research of Extremadura (Inube).

While for Adrián Llerena Ruiz, professor of Clinical Pharmacology and director of the University Institute of Biosanitary Research of Extremadura (Inube), Primary has a “vital role” in modifying the environment and disease so that it does not occur or manifests itself too late. “This is already vital and in the future it will be much more,” details the specialist.

Llerena Ruiz is also the coordinator of the Medea project, whose objective is to increase the effectiveness of treatments, reduce adverse effects and unnecessary toxicities, thus reducing risks for patients and improving their quality of life. This initiative has the collaboration of Semergen and after having validated it in more than 20 health centers of the Extremadura Health Service (SAS), the specialist believes that the “time” has come to extend this strategy of personalization in the prescription to the whole country. A proposal that Semergen has collected and that he will try to implement.