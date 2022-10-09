Was there a warning? Chivas players met with Amaury Vergara before traveling to Puebla

The president of Guadalajara appeared at the Akron Stadium to witness the training and send them some messages prior to the game against La Franja.

Chivas is a few hours away from playing the most important game of the Apertura 2022, so the footballers must be one hundred percent focused on their visit to the city of Puebla to get the pass to the Liguilla, so hThere was a special visit prior to the trip: Amaury Vergara.

The president of the Guadalajara team has been the target of multiple criticisms due to pprioritize attending to other business and even personal commitments before paying attention to the Flock; However, facing the Repechage duel, the owner appeared in training for a coexistence with his soccer players.

The itinerary of the set of the Pearl of the West marked a training this Saturday on the field of the Akron Stadium, to later have a meal, where the owner of the rojiblanco team was present. Then they started the trip to the airport to travel via charter to Puebla.

A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that despite the controversy that hit the rojiblanco dressing room during the week, Amaury only appeared to reiterate his trust and support to the players, in addition to rRemind them of the requirement that defending the Deportivo Guadalajara shirt implies.

When will Puebla vs. Chivas be played?

After a tough tournament closure in which Guadalajara suffered three setbacks in the last three days of Apertura 2022, the rojiblanco team received a couple of days off to prepare for the confrontation against La Franja, which will take place next day.Sunday, October 9 at 4:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

