Victoria Ruffo has already forgiven her ex and gives her a chair of maturity

Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo

October 08, 2022 5:03 p.m.

That Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez had several problems in the past is no secret to anyone, they had a relationship from which José Eduardo Derbez, who is also an actor, was born. But when they separated they lived through a hell of lawyers and litigation.

This lasted for several years, however over the years Victoria married again and formed a happy home, just as Eugenio did with Alesandra Rosaldo. But apparently, Eugenio never managed to get over the separation with Victoria.

And it is that Eugenio has not missed the opportunity to criticize his ex, in several interviews he has been seen making fun of Victoria’s way of dancing, and even said that he does not want to see her even at the baptism of his grandchildren.

Eugenio does not forgive Victoria

And all because he says that she prevented him from being part of José Eduardo’s childhood; for which she bears a grudge against him, something that Victoria does not have because when she found out about Eugenio’s accident, she asked her son about him and even prayed that he would get better.