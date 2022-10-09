Unrecognized son of King Carlos III and Camilla reveals the letter he sent to Elizabeth II before he died; this says: PHOTO

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, the 56-year-old who claims to be the son of the King Charles III and Camilla Parker, revealed the last letter he sent to his grandmother; Queen Elizabeth II before her death.

the british daily TheDailyMail He showed the document that Simon wrote to the deceased monarch on September 8 at the age of 96, telling her of his existence.

“I have kept the contents of the letter confidential until now, but with her death I feel it is appropriate to share my last correspondence with her,” Dorante-Day said in an interview.

What does the letter say?

In the letter, the Australian asks the deceased sovereign to have the strength to face the truth that was allegedly hidden from him for several years.

Likewise, the engineer claims that the queen underwent surgery and treatments to hide the resemblance to members of the royal family.

“I take the liberty of reaching out to you through the Governor’s Office, however, given the position my family and I find ourselves in, we believe this action is warranted. I can understand, and to some extent forgive, actions that have been taken in the past in relation to my existence, but I cannot forget what has happened. My eyes were blue and I underwent medical treatment to turn them brown when I was 8 years old. I also had two forced teeth extracted when I was 15. My adoptive grandparents Winifred and Earnest Bowlden often talked about their time working for the royal household… On my last visit to the UK in 1998, my adoptive grandmother Winifred told me that my biological parents were her son Charles and his wife Camilla. I am writing to you on behalf of myself and my family to ask for your help in coming forward to solve this problem and stop this global attack. May God give you the strength to present yourself.”

Is he really a son of the new King?

The Australian was adopted when he was just eight months old and claims that his adoptive grandmother, who worked with her husband for many years at the royal residence, told him on her deathbed that he was the “secret son” of Carlos and Camilla.

The engineer has argued to the media that it was the result of the romance of the new British monarchs, when Carlos was only 17 years old and Camilla 18, he has even said that Lady Di knew of its existence; however, nothing has ever been verified.

“Most of the orders that have been given by the monarchy have been to hide my existence, since it would be a dishonor if an illegitimate son held the British crown,” he assured the newspaper Semana.

It is not the first time that Dorante-Day has given something to talk about, because over the years he has claimed to have evidence that links him to the British royal family, he also requested for the fifth time that a DNA test be carried out to prove his identity. relationship.

Simon Dorante-Day demands to be recognized as crown prince.