‘Two meters to the left and I’d be dead’ Halftime

The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix ofl World of the Formula 1 was very close to being stained by a tragedybecause after the accident Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Pierre Gasley (Alpha Thauri) passed very close to a crane who was trying to recover the car of the Spanish driver.

The dramatic moment recalled the fatal accident of Jules Bianchi that happened in 2014 in the same suzuka circuit when the french collided with a crane in a race that was run in the rain, just like this Sunday.

Gasly’s anger is totally justified, he could have died due to complete recklessness.

“We lost Jules eight years ago under similar conditions., with a tractor on the track. In the gravel. I don’t understand how eight years later, under similar conditions, the tractor is not only not on the gravel but on the track itself. He is not respectful towards Jules, his family, his loved ones. All of us. It’s a dramatic incident. that day we learned that we did not want to see tractors on the track at all.

“If I had lost the car like Carlos (Sainz) lost it a lap earlier… but not because I was going 250 kilometers per hour. If I go 100 kilometers per hour and lose the car, if i hit the tractor i’d be dead right now. I am grateful that I can still talk to my family and I am here. Nothing happened. But for the safety of the drivers, I hope this is the last time we see a tractor on the track“Gasly mentioned after the race.

Also, the pilot AlphaThauri told a little about what happened after leaving the Safety Carin addition to noting that was only two meters to suffer an accident that could be mortal.

“I am reaching the tail (of the peloton) and I have seen it at the last moment and when I see it I am going at 200 km/h. I have tried to slow down erratically because if there were sudden braking would have lost the car and would have ended up in the tow truck. I passed two meters to the right, two meters from dyingwhich is not acceptable to me as a racing driver,” he said.

