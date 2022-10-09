Toni Costa does not shut up and responds with everything to accusations of cheating on Adamari

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

October 09, 2022 09:39 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but more than one of his fans have attacked Toni with everything, claiming infidelity.

And he has not been able to shut up

Tony’s Instagram Story

“There was a time when I was fed up, I was fed up with people gossiping about me, talking bad about me behind my back. There was a time when I had already gotten annoyed with people who literally spoke mie$%& about me,” says the audio of the video that Costa has shared and that could allude to all the gossip and rumors that have come out of him regarding his breakup with Adamari.