Today’s horoscope, October 9, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todaySunday October 9the Full moon of the month is in Aries and is accompanied by chiron so you can leave behind impulsive reactions, bad humor and arrogance. According to this purpose, I recommend you to do the “ritual of dry leaves to let go”.

For this, start by looking for leaves that are dry or have already fallen from the tree. Find a thick marker and write on each of these the phrase that represents the anger you want to let go of and then you can sprinkle it with drops of lemon essential oil that calms anxiety.

Once you are connected with the lunar energy that I speak of in the horoscope, take the leaves in your hands and relive in your mind and in your heart the anger that these situations generated.

Then say out loud: “Dear Full Moon in Aries, I give you these angers so they don’t come back to me. That’s how it is! So shall! It is done!” When you feel ready to let go of this anger, dig a hole in the ground and bury each of the leaves, thanking it for what you have learned.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Tonight’s Full Moon will be in your sign, giving you a lot of vulnerability and activating your memory. During the day, you will surely remember old wounds and more than one anger, but, at the same time, it will be the perfect time to remove from your heart the situations that caused you some pain.

But you should also do it with those in which you yourself have been aggressive with those around you and you have the clarity that they should no longer follow your path.

So take advantage of this good opportunity that the Moon offers you to start a new stage with your renewed soul without negative emotional charges. Remove the memories that do not allow you to be happy by doing the ritual explained in the introduction.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon is at its maximum splendor reaching its full phase, which will favor you to leave behind those situations in which you have felt strongly attacked or hurt for no reason.

As this is accompanied by Chiron, it will also benefit you to forgive from the heart to heal. Also to come out with peace of those feelings of violence that you have had in different situations.

This whole process leads you to take refuge more within yourself, in that corner where you connect with your higher self. Then, when you feel connected to the Moon, give her all your pain and do the ritual of the introduction.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon tonight will favor you to close a cycle in which you have had aggressive and impulsive reactions with your friends and responses you give in chats. Also the one in which you have imposed yourself on others without considering their opinions or when you spoke badly to someone because of your own anger.

As the luminary is accompanied by Chiron, it is the best time to get all this out of your soul. In addition, it will be a good time to forgive the mistreatment you have received from close people. Surely, in this closure you will remove someone from your heart, even symbolically doing the ritual explained at the beginning.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon phase will be in Aries and will be accompanied by Chiron. The area of ​​your horoscope that will light up the most tonight is your professional goals and how you perform in front of others.

As it will be a moment to finish, take the opportunity to remove from your heart that desolate feeling of failure that you have felt every time you have had a job failure or your ventures were rejected.

Also the ones you felt when someone blocked a promotion or raise. In addition, it will be a good time to close those projects in which you can no longer stand out. Connect with the Moon and give her the old anger and feelings of failure by doing the ritual mentioned at the beginning.

LEO HOROSCOPE

The full moon in Aries is generated for you in the foreign area and the higher studies of your horoscope. As it is accompanied by Chiron, it will be a good time for you to leave behind any situation of tantrums and anger for being outside your country or for not being able to settle in it.

You will also be able to leave behind every time you have started a specialized study and then put it aside because you lacked persistence. This process will include if you had become infatuated with a trip and it was postponed.

Tonight, when you see the Moon in all its splendor, remember these events and follow the ritual explained in the introduction, you will see that this way you will be able to overcome these anger and tantrums.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

As you already know, the Full Moon symbolizes the closure of the cycle. Being in Aries and next to Chiron, you will have an excellent opportunity to leave behind your emotional breakdowns, any memory of aggression that you have had and any violent or aggressive passion that you have felt.

Also, take the opportunity to forgive the person who hurt you and ask for forgiveness if you have hurt someone. It will also be a good time to open your heart and deliver all these feelings to the Moon.

Let go of those memories of people who hurt you and let you down. Connect with the luminary, let yourself be carried away by its magic and give it these negative emotions with the ritual mentioned at the beginning.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

While the Sun has been passing through your sign for a couple of weeks, the Full Moon will be opposite you as it is in Aries and will be accompanied by Chiron. This combination of energies of the luminary will help you close negative moments with your closest friends or with your partner; particularly, whenever they have wanted to impose their control on you or if it was you who wanted to impose themselves.

In addition, it will help you to leave behind any hurtful gesture or word. Above all, when you have acted Only thinking of you. To get out of all this, connect with the Moon and give her your negative feelings by doing the ritual of the leaves mentioned in the introduction.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Tonight’s Full Moon will be in Aries, accompanied by Chiron. All this influence will help you close cycles related to your work and career; particularly if you have ever acted in a very dictatorial or selfish way.

Also if you have received mistreatment from co-workers or superiors, if you mistreated someone, harmed or acted arrogantly. It will be the best time to forgive and ask for forgiveness.

In addition, you will be able to let go of all this and start a new cycle from tomorrow without resentment. Concentrate and connect with the Moon, decreeing that all these feelings will come out of your heart through the ritual of dry leaves.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

This Full Moon, like the others, will encourage you to leave behind different situations. But since on this occasion it occurs in Aries and next to Chiron, it will also benefit you to get out of those negative feelings or emotions generated by anger with your children; even, perhaps, for not being able to have them.

For the same purpose, it will help you if you have acted with an exaggerated ambition in financial speculations or if you have been imposing your interests above others.

In this order of ideas, I advise you to connect with the Moon and do the ritual of the leaves mentioned at the beginning. In this way, starting tomorrow, you will feel your heart free of anger.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

The full moon will be in Aries and it will help you to leave behind all negative feelings, traits of selfishness and aggressive reactions that you may have had with your family group.

Especially, if you proceeded in a despotic way imposing your decisions above those of your loved ones. Also for reacting impulsively when considering that they hindered your personal path and ambitions.

As this Full Moon will be accompanied by Chiron, associated with confrontations and emotional wounds, it will be good for you to forgive when they hurt you. To achieve this, connect with the Moon, do the indicated ritual and give her all these feelings.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Tonight, the Full Moon in Aries will help you close different situations in which you have fought with your brother or with whomever you consider so. Also those in which you got angry because he had achieved more things than you or when you wanted to impose yourself on him with hurtful gestures and words.

As this Lunar phase will be accompanied by Chiron, associated with the discussions and aggressions that you received, it will serve to give you a great opportunity to forgive and ask for forgiveness.

I suggest that tonight you connect with the Moon, feel those emotions that you should leave behind and give her all these feelings with the commented ritual.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

With the Full Moon of Aries accompanied by Chiron, tonight it will favor you to get out of situations and feelings of anger and rage that you have had due to some financial problem.

Also, to get rid of the selfish feelings when you did not want to share some of your savings or your material possessions. Also if your anger controlled you by not earning what you wanted from income or by not having the long-awaited position.

So free yourself from all this, sit down to look at the Moon and, when you feel connected with her, give her all these sensations. Decree that they will no longer return to you and do the ritual of the leaves explained in the introduction.

