Today’s games: Puebla vs Chivas, live the Liga MX 2022 Repechage match | live results

Live match: Puebla 0-0 Chivas

WE’RE GOING TO REST! Chivas and Puebla tied goalless in an entertaining game.

minute 45 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: One minute is added. Araujo was alone in the area but he can’t finish off and the danger is over.

Min 42 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Vega wanted to go down the side, but the ball goes long and all danger is over with Silva’s coverage

Min 41 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Shot from a foul for Puebla that did not even reach the area and all danger is over. Cortizo recovers from the side and tries to pass the ball but he loses it.

minute 39 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: CLOSE! Mancuello tried to center but he shot directly into the frame and the goal almost fell. The ball almost went out of the field. last five minutes of the match WILL THERE BE A GOAL?

minute 37 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Chivas has already taken a second wind and is already attacking Silva’s goal, which has been perfect against a shot by Flores.

minute 34 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: SILVAAAAAAA! Alvarado leaves the ball for Vega, who receives in the area and decides to shoot but Silva saves perfectly to avoid the goal.

minute 33 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: First arrival of Chivas with Vega after several minutes and Silva manages to anticipate and avoid danger.

minute 32 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: CLOSE! Fernández recovers the ball in the center so that Barragán tried to finish off with a header but the ball goes over

minute 30 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Shot that is deflected by the defense to a corner. Puebla charges but the ball goes out and there will be another corner kick.

Min 29 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Cortizo wins the ball again in the midfield, he arrives through the center and they need it… a great opportunity for Puebla.

Min 26 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Was it hand? Sepúlveda’s sweep to cut the ball and it bounces off his hand. Puebla asks to be reviewed but there is nothing.

minute 25 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: The game becomes more difficult and Chivas has not reached the rival goal. Best Puebla in the last minutes

Min 21 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: GOOO… NO! Cortizo receives a cross from Araujo and finishes off for the goal, but Araujo’s assistant scores out of place.

Min 19 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Hand kick for Puebla, the ball manages to reach the area but there is no precision and the ball is cleared.

Min 18 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Puebla’s charge goes long, they try to finish off but Chivas clears and the danger is over.

Min 18 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Barragán faces the center, opens the ball for Fernández who finishes off the frame but his shot goes wide for a corner.

Min 15 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Chivas takes his time to come out and put the plays together. Puebla presses from the rival frame, they close the routes for the laterals that cannot pass the midfield.

Min 12 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: The game is stopped due to Beltrán’s injury, it seems that he had a blow to the face, but he can continue without problem

Min 11 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Puebla tried to counter but the ball goes long and the danger is over

Min 10 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: NOOOOO IT CAN BE!!!!! Chivas lets go of the first goal. Alvarado keeps the ball after a rebound from Silva, shoots it and Araujo takes it out, then Brizuela recovers and takes a shot that hits the post.

Min 8 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Martínez tries to overcome from the side but the ball goes out of the field, the one from Puebla asked for a foul but a handoff was scored.

Min 6 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Another foul to the midfield Reyes hits Vega and although they gave the advantage Chivas lost the ball and everything stopped. Chivas seems to take more time to put together his plays from his field

Min 5 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Chicote’s shot that crashes into the defense and Silva keeps the ball to avoid danger in his frame.

Min 4 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Foul on Alvarado in midfield when Mancuello tried to take the ball from him.

Min 4 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: Araujo combines with Mancuello, but the pass goes long and he leaves the field. Puebla had stolen the ball in midfield to attack but the danger was over.

Min 2 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: CLOSE! Chicote faced and took a direct shot to the frame that went wide, he had Alvarado and Vega in the area to finish off.

Min 2 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: On the side Cortizo was looking to center, but his shot goes to the side.

Min 1 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: A foul is marked in midfield, Puebla collects the ball without much hurry to come out playing from his field. Grand entrance at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium,

Min 1 | Puebla 0-0 Chivas: The ‘rojiblancos’ pressed on the first ball of the match, but the defense cleared and Puebla got a kick-off.

START THE MATCH! Puebla and Chivas go for the last ticket for the Liga MX playoff. whoever wins will face America

Previous | The players are already leaving for the Liga MX protocol. All set for the game to start

Previous | Chivas fans are present at the Cuauhtémoc stadium

Previous | The players are ready to go out on the field for the Liga MX protocol

16:10 | Will there be a National Classic in the Liguilla?

With this last playoff game. The winner between Puebla and Chivas will face America in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022, in case the Flock comes out victorious, there would be a National Classic.

15:59 Confirmed alignment of Puebla

This is how the team led by Nicolás Larcamón jumps onto the field.

Puebla: Anthony Silva, Martinez, De Buen, Silva, Reyes, Maia, Araujo, Fernandez, Mancuello, Cortizo, Barragán

3:58 p.m. | Confirmed lineup of Chivas

They are the ones chosen by Ricardo Cadena to find their ticket to the quarterfinals.

goats: Jiménez, Sánchez, Seupúlveda, Olivas, Orozco, Flores, Beltrán, Brizuela, Calderón, Alvarado, Vega

15:53 ​​| The Puebla squad is already in Cuauhtémoc

The Strip is already home with its fans, ready to look for its ticket.

3:50 p.m.| Tiebreaker criteria for the 2022 Liga MX Repechage

So far, the matches have been defined in 90 minutes. But in case Puebla and Chivas end in a tie, Extra time will not be used, but the winner will have to be defined directly with penalties.

3:43 p.m. | This is what Puebla’s dressing room looks like

3:35 p.m. | La Franja will take to the pitch in their traditional white and blue clothing, while goalkeeper Antony Silva will wear a yellow jersey.

3:38 p.m. | When does the 2022 Liguilla start?

The quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 will start on October 12 and 13 with the first legs, while the return games will be held on October 15 and 16, respectively.

3:27 p.m. | Confirmed matches in the Quarterfinals

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul

Santos vs Toluca

Pachuca vs. Tigres

3:20 p.m. | Chivas is already in the Stadium

Welcome and welcome to MARCA Claro minute by minute! This Sunday, Puebla receives Chivas in a decisive duel that will define the last guest at the Great Fiesta of Mexican soccer. The winner of this match will face the Águilas del América in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022. The match will start at 4:30 p.m. Central Mexico time at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Where to watch the Puebla vs Chivas match live?

This match can be seen live on TV through the TV Azteca signal and ESPN 2, as well as online on TV Azteca Deportes and Star+.