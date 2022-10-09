To the SDLA! Mariners eliminate Blue Jays after incredible comeback
TORONTO — Adam Frazier broke the tie with a ninth-inning double and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit to beat the swept Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday in the AL wild-card series. American.
It was the biggest comeback by a visiting club in playoff history, and the biggest to settle a postseason series. The next stop for the indomitable Mariners will be Houston, in the Division Series.
Seattle, making the playoffs for the first time since 2001, trailed 8-1 after five innings but tied it at 9 on a four-run eighth.
With two outs and the bases loaded, JP Crawford popped off Jordan Romano, the All-Star closer. Center fielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette decidedly went for the ball.
However, it landed after the two collided. All three runners scored with the double, and the score was tied 9-9.
Apparently, Bichette’s right arm struck Springer in the forehead. Bichette got up after just a few seconds and stayed in the match after being checked out by a kinesiologist.
Instead, Springer was visibly stunned. He was helped to his feet, but was carried off the field in a cart.
Springer, 33, a four-time All-Star, harangued the crowd, who cheered him as he left.
For the Mariners, the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez 4-0, Carlos Santana 4-2 with one run scored and three produced. The Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez 5-2 with two runs scored.
For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Vladimir Guerrero 4-1 with one run scored and one RBI, Teoscar Hernández 4-2 with three runs scored and four RBIs, Raimel Tapia 2-0, Santiago Espinal 4-2 with two runs scored. Mexican Alejandro Kirk 4-2 with two runs scored.