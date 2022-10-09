thrashed visiting Vida and continues to lead the Apertura

2022-10-08

To win you don’t have to dominate and dominate and finish off and finish off. You just need to be accurate in attack and solid in defense, a quality that goes hand in hand with the blood of the Motagua that he put into practice in La Ceiba to thrash with authority the Life by 3-0 in La Ceiba.

El Ciclón added a vital victory on matchday 12 to remain alone at the top of the Apertura 2022 standings with 29 points, two more than the Olympia, and nine more than his rival on duty. Now they will focus on Tuesday’s game for the semi-final second leg of Concacaf League before the Lion

The game? It is easily summarized: Motagua He had three and both were put away. The first orchestrated by Christopher Melendez at 30′; the right side took advantage of a rebound in the small area after several shots after a free kick, shooting correctly before the goalkeeper bailed Robert Lopez.