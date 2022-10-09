thrashed visiting Vida and continues to lead the Apertura
2022-10-08
To win you don’t have to dominate and dominate and finish off and finish off. You just need to be accurate in attack and solid in defense, a quality that goes hand in hand with the blood of the Motagua that he put into practice in La Ceiba to thrash with authority the Life by 3-0 in La Ceiba.
SEE: Olimpia wins the Marathon by the minimum and already thinks about Motagua
El Ciclón added a vital victory on matchday 12 to remain alone at the top of the Apertura 2022 standings with 29 points, two more than the Olympia, and nine more than his rival on duty. Now they will focus on Tuesday’s game for the semi-final second leg of Concacaf League before the Lion
The game? It is easily summarized: Motagua He had three and both were put away. The first orchestrated by Christopher Melendez at 30′; the right side took advantage of a rebound in the small area after several shots after a free kick, shooting correctly before the goalkeeper bailed Robert Lopez.
The torrential rain began to take center stage on the Ceibeña court, however, the Life he steeled himself and with constant bombardment began to corner the champion under his bow. However, the danger towards the goal was slight until the complement.
At 48′ Juan Ramon Mejia a header was sent that kissed the crossbar. On the next drop, Christian Sacaza, under the same track, stalked the blue goal. At 58′ Ever Alvarado He headed into the hands of Marlon Licona, who at 62′ showed off a shot at point-blank range against Carlos Argueta, rewarded for a poor clearance of his.
Those led by Ferdinand Mira They continued to dominate, but they could not make the capital’s arch tremble. Coconut stalking had no reward, but punishment.
At 78′ Carlos “Zapatilla” Mejía fulminated Pipo López with a left foot inside the area. At 86′, Yostin “the little boy” Obando a jewel was sent that added color to the win: control in the crescent, imperial left-footed shot to the crossbar and the ball slipped into the back of the net. Already with the 3-0 against, the Mexican Carlos “Gullit” Grief debuted with Vida…
The Motagua He is still undefeated playing on the Vida field. In their last two visits they thrashed 3-0. Before he tied three times. They haven’t lost since January 2020.
FILE
*Life: Roberto Lopez; Elison Rivas, Mamadu Djlao, Ever Alvarado, Danilo Palacios; Denis Meléndez, Rembrandt Flores (62′ Carlos Argueta); Johan Centeno (87′ Carlos Fernández), Cristian Sacaza (77′ Infamara Camara), Marvin Bernárdez (77′ Antony García); Juan Ramón Mejía (87′ Carlos “Gullit” Peña).
yellow: Danilo Palacios, Marvin Bernández, Cristian Sacaza
red: there was not
goals: there was not
*Motagua: Marlon Licona; Wesly Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonado, Cristopher Meléndez (79′ Diego Rodríguez); Jason Sánchez, Walter Martínez, Mauro Ortiz (66′ Juan Gómez), Carlos Mejía (79′ Óscar García); Roberto Moreira, Angel Tejeda (82′ Yostin Obando).
yellow: Carlos Mejía, Cristopher Meléndez.
red: there was not
goals: Cristopher Meléndez (30′), Carlos Mejía (77′), Yostin Obando (86′).