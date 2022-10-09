They will benefit from checks of up to 1,000 US dollars

There are only a few days left to claim the checks of up to $1,000.00 USD that the United States government will issue to thousands of workers. It is essential that you hurry and submit the application before the deadline established for this purpose.Last June, for example, Connecticut approved a significant amount of its state budget to issue stimulus checks. Through the Premium Pay program, 30 million dollars will be used to benefit many workers in that state.

The legislation establishes that full-time employees will obtain direct payments of up to $1,000.00 USD. Meanwhile, those who work only part-time will receive checks of $500.00 USD, as a maximum limit.

Obviously, it is essential to meet various requirements to be eligible and obtain this invaluable help in times of inflation.

You should know that the state benefit is intended for those who resided in Connecticut as essential workers. Only the following date will be taken into account: between March 10, 2022 and May 7, 2022.

Requirements to apply for this financial aid

The aforementioned Premium Pay program explains, initially, what it refers to when it mentions an “essential worker”. A person with this trait is one who did not have the option of telecommuting during the years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among other requirements, residents must also meet income guidelines. For example, those who have earned less than $100,000.00 USD per year will be eligible. The stimulus check will stamp a maximum cap of $1,000.00 USD as a direct benefit.

If during that stage you earned more than $100,000.00 USD per year, you can still qualify, although you will receive a lower amount. The income limit to execute that claim is $149,999.00 USD.