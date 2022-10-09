For a few weeks they have caused a stir Stephanie Chambers Y Humberto Zurita, Well, after they were caught together at the airport, rumors of a romance arose, however, both had refrained from giving statements about it, but at the insistence of the media and fans, the actor recently revealed that they have a relationship loving, so the actress also confirmed it. Given this, it is the ideal time to learn through Photos a everybody the a couple that the descendant of the Pinal family has had.

It is worth mentioning that since the suspicions of Stephanie Chambers Y Humberto Zuritathe celebrities tried to be very reserved, but the actor could no longer contain the sentimental situation he is going through and to clarify the situation, during a radio interview with Maxine Woodside he confirmed his affair.

Related news

“You ask me what’s up with Stephanie Salas and the only thing I’m going to tell you is: I love her, period. okay? Clever. The rest of you there, write what you want and say what you want, “said the actor, so his statements made it more than clear that there is more than a friendship between him and Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter.

after the confession of Humberto Zurita, Stephanie Chambers He could not contain himself and finally shouted his love to the four winds through his social networks, since he shared a romantic message in which he left no doubt that they are both very much in love: “I love you the same?? HZ”wrote the actress.

These have been all the boyfriends of Stephanie Salas | PHOTOS

Though Stephanie Chambers She has tried to be very reserved in terms of her private life, it is known by many that she has had outstanding gallants, ranging from Luis Miguel to now Humberto Zuritaso below you can see the Photos who have been everybody their a couple:

The famous singer and Stephanie They met when they were 16 and 15 years old respectively, but after a passionate youthful romance, she became pregnant and Luis Miguel chose to walk away and not recognize the daughter they had. Over the years, it was Michelle herself Rooms who revealed that “El Sol” was his father, so a few years later, Luismi accepted him and they have been able to live together in a good way.

One of the most stable relationships Stephanie Chambers It was with the guitarist of the Mexican band Santa Sabina. Because they both shared a taste for music, acting and other arts, they had great chemistry, but although they did not get married, they conceived their daughter Camila Valero. After their separation, they have continued to have a friendly relationship.

The famous radio host was the boyfriend of Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter in 2013. He is known for working at the Jazz station Horizonte FM, in addition to being a talented musician. Although they were both very introverted with their romance, it is known that they were very much in love after they Stephanie posted a message on a photo where they appear together: “Come with me love to the sea, the sea of ​​love. I want to tell you how much I love you… I’m drowning in the sea of ​​love #Tomwaints Happy birthday to the man of my life”wrote Rooms.

This romance caused great surprise to the media and fans, because in addition to the fact that the actor is one of the most sought-after leading men, there is a marked age difference between them, since Humberto Zurita he is 16 years older. As if that were not enough, many imagined that perhaps he would hesitate to give himself another chance at love after the death in 2019 of Christian Bach, an actress with whom he was married for more than three decades.