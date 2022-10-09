The worst is coming, Eugenio Derbez would continue in pain and would have a more than dark future

Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world in Mexico and his different characters have been iconic for more than one. For this reason, his accident has shocked both people and the media in this country and in Hollywood.

There was a lot of secrecy as to what exactly happened to Derbez. At first, it was just an open rumor and there was not much clarity with the public statement from his wife Alessandra. As the days passed, the information came out that it would be a fracture in one of his shoulders, but not even his own son, José Eduardo, was clear what had happened.

Many versions circulated and Eugenio himself had to go out and clarify everything. It seemed that everything was back to normal, him beginning his extensive rehabilitation, but this could only be the beginning.

Is the worst coming?

“Although he says that he is happy and content, inside here the tarot shows me a depression. He could be slipping into depression and distress. There is disunity in the couple, there are difficulties. They will say that it is not true, that everything is fine but there are difficult moments. Within the same family there is going to be a legal problem,” declared the ‘Güera de las Estrellas’, a famous seer, about the future of Eugenio Derbez.