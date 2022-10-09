The wedding ring that Hurricane Ian returned to its owner

He lost it outside his Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian slammed into the Southwest Florida coast.

Although she asked her husband and three young children to help her search the garden and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.

“I just accepted that it was gone”Garner said. “It’s just an object. It’s replaceable, and I let it go. We knew the hurricane was coming, so I sort of said goodbye to it.”

The family stayed home during the storm, going out to pick up and clean up the remains Ian left behind as soon as they could.

“We were about 10 minutes into the cleanup and my husband was clearing brush and trees right outside the garage door,” Garner said. “There was a lot of brush and trees, and he moved some debris, and the ring was right there.”.

Garner said he couldn’t believe the ring had been found. His neighborhood did not experience the destructive flooding that many parts of the state experienced. But the 150 mph winds left huge piles of trees and brush throughout the area.

“I sat on the sidewalk, prayed to God and thanked him for giving us a sign of hope for the community”Garner said.