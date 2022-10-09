The unexpected message from Iker Casillas that broke the networks and Puyol replies: “I hope they respect me: I’m gay”
Iker Casillas He revolutionized social networks this Sunday by posting a message in which he says he is homosexual. Until now it was unknown if it was all a joke or an advertising campaign. The truth is that he has not left anyone indifferent.
“I hope they respect me: I am gay. #HappySunday”, were the words of the Spanish exporter on Twitter and that unleashed a wave of comments. However, minutes later he ended up deleting it.
Many of his followers believed that it was a campaign yet to be revealed and others claimed that his official account was hacked.
The curious thing was that among its thousands of answers appeared that of Carles Puyol and this was just speculating that it was a joke. “It is time to tell our story, Iker”, wrote the former defender of the Barcelonaadding the emoji of a kiss and a heart.
Secondly, boxes It also received harsh criticism from people who do not see it as correct to play with sexuality in the case of being innocent. There are those who have understood it as a ”lack of respect”.
However, after all the repercussion caused by his tweet, Iker He later clarified that he had suffered an attack. ”Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”
Regarding his private life, the world champion has been linked to several women since he separated from Sarah Carbonero in March 2021, after being unable to overcome a marital crisis. Her presence in the pink press has multiplied, but everything has been denied.
boxesbefore his alleged link with Alejandra Onievaat the end of August 2022, they linked him to Maria Jose Camachoex-wife of francesc arnau. Also months before, in February, a magazine revealed her alleged romance with the influencer Rocio Osorno (3. 4). Even at the end of September it was related to Shakira and the exporter flatly denied it from his Instagram account.