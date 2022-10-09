The truth is revealed. They denied Gabriel Soto about his separation from Irina Baeva

Gabriel Soto

October 08, 2022 10:56 p.m.

There are hundreds of rumors about the separation of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto, however they have denied all the accusations, from infidelity to estrangement, however there is a new revelation about them.

It turns out that the producer of the new soap opera by Gabriel Soto, “made them head” when they questioned him about the protagonist’s relationship. Producer Nicandro Díaz replied: “What wedding? I thought they were gone”

And realizing that his words added fuel to the fire that is consuming Irina and Gabriel’s relationship, so he tried to fix what he had said, and assured that he knew nothing about the subject, and that he only knew about it from the media.

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva are in different projects

What has caused that their times do not coincide and the rumors of infidelities are fueled. Besides that the postponement of the wedding has not been helpful to them.