The true story behind the gloomy photo of a child with his mother’s head

the urban legends they are nothing more than stories created by the contemporary folklore of each of the societies where they originate. They usually start from the creative capacity of people, who take advantage of all kinds of reality resources to build fantastic storieswith such luxury of detail that they always end up looking “real”.

In most cases, they mix features of history or local idiosyncrasy with the terrifying, paranormal, disturbing or strange.

One of the best known stories of this type involves the United States and its main visual resource is a sepia family photo of a familywith the particularity that the child that appears in said snapshot appears holding his head of who seems to be, due to the composition of the photo, his mother.

The fake photo that went viral on social media guioteca

In the image, in addition, you can see a girl with an ax in her hand, implying that the photo is a reliable construction of a crime scene. Photography dates back to the 19th century, specifically to the year 1889when the Buckleys decided to have a “creepy” family snapshot.

The story goes that the Buckleys were a “normal” family at the time. The daughter, named Susan, was very close to her father, who was engaged in cutting firewood, so she accompanied him on several working days and passing through, he learned to use the ax quickly.

Some time later, Mr. Buckley passed away, leaving his wife Elizabeth and their two children, Susan and John, who were distraught at his loss. The community also felt the loss of the father of this family. That is why, on October 31 of that same year, several months after Mr. Buckley’s death, the neighbors decided to throw a party to commemorate his memory, in addition to trying to get the family to raise their spirits a little.

The theme was simple, each home was going to compete for which one had the most terrifying mannequin in the sector. Little Buckleys didn’t want to be left behind and thought it was a good idea to take the friendly mannequin competition to another level. Her mother, Elizabeth, did not want to participate in said celebration, because she was still in mourning for the death of her husband, so that day she stayed on the terrace of her home, without raising suspicions that something bad could happen.

The real photo of the Buckley family Twitter @ElNahual7

Susan, who gave free rein to her madness, took an ax, which was the one her late father used to chop wood, approached her mother and, slowly beheaded her. Elizabeth’s head was the one that appeared supported by the child in the photograph.

With his mother dead Susan and John made preparations for their mannequin, so they placed their mother’s body in the garden and sat it on a chair. as if Elizabeth still had vital signs, and for a time, the corpse went unnoticed, until a neighbor, a friend of the late Mrs. Buckley, came over to congratulate her and found out the truth.

Faced with a howl from the neighbor, the entire community hid in their house and immediately called the police, who arrived at the scene, but the children had already left with their mother’s body. Several days later, Mrs. Buckley’s rotting body was found by the side of a road. The head never appeared.

The image, however, is false. Or rather, it is retouched, according to Edward Allen, an American graphic artist, who is dedicated to retouching family images to turn them into terrifying ones and then sell them on their website called Haunted Memories. The man, in fact, recently shared the original image, where the woman looks in perfect condition, along with her two “smiling” children.

The Weather (Colombia)