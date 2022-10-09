The surprising news of Enrique Iglesias that shakes the musical world

Enrique Iglesias along with Anna Kournikova have three children, posting on social networks how much he enjoys being with the family, but in addition to singing, which is the passion of the Spanish star, he also likes cars, a detail that shook the musical world for news in video that you can not miss. We show you…

Enrique Iglesias is undoubtedly one of the most established singers of all time, whose songs set an important precedent in the music industry, as well as his excellent talent for experimenting with different genres collaborating and sharing the stage with artists such as Ricky Martin, Juan Luis Guerra, Jennifer López, Wisin & Yandel, Christina Aguilera, among others.

Each song was a resounding success in his artistic career and number one on the different digital platforms. thereby managing to increase his fortune, in addition to being able to acquire exclusive cars with a very special taste towards vehicles with ample internal space and resistant manufacturing, which are magnificent to travel with his partner Anna Kournikova and their three children.

To highlight a very special model of the interpreter of “Súbeme la radio”, we cannot ignore his brand-new truck BMW X5, off-road body that offers an eight-cylinder gasoline engine, maximum power of 320 hp at 6,100 rpm and maximum torque of 440 Nm at 3,700 rpm, top speed of 210 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds.

It is evident that the star of hits like “Dancing”, “I will never forget you”, “When I fall in love”, “Hero” and many others that conquered the hearts of all his fans, She loves a garage full of cars where she can share with her loved ones and that same passion, she transferred to her three children Lucy, Nicholas and Mary Iglesias in a very special video.

Surprisingly, the singer couple shook the musical world by publishing an audiovisual where their heirs appear driving the replica of the Land Rover Discovery 4 in its reduced versionall riding in one place with Nicholas at the wheel from the recording that He fell in love with Spain and his fans, earning thousands of comments from fans and singers because of how big his little ones are, a stage that he shares with his audience for the first time. We show you the video at the end of the note.

