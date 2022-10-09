The singer Anahí would return to TV and music with the help of Juan Gabriel

Anahi and Juan Gabriel

October 09, 2022 12:09 p.m.

The singer and actress Anahí had retired several years ago, the former RBD married a well-known politician who was the governor of Chiapas, so it was rumored that he was the one who did not allow her to return to work in the middle of the show.

However these rumors were never confirmed; now new rumors have been generated about the singer, and one of them is that after several years of retirement from the screens, the also actress would return to television, but not to her home Televisa, but to Tv Azteca.

And it is that it is ensured that she will return to be the new presenter of the Master Chef cooking reality show; the same one that is currently hosted by the child singer Tatiana, but which supposedly does not have as many audiences as expected. This rumor was fueled because Anahí appeared in a photo with the top boss of TvAzteca.

I would return to music with Juan Gabriel

And it is that the singer, before the death of the Divo de Juárez, recorded a duo with him, even recently showed a video where Juan Gabriel directed him in the singer’s recording studio in Acapulco. So it is suspected that this material would be the 3rd of the Duos 3.