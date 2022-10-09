The relationship between Fernando Colunga and his soap opera partner that ended badly

Fernando Colunga

That the life of Fernando Colunga is a mystery, nobody can deny it. And it is that the actor is very discreet with his relationships and friends, so on more than one occasion they have told him that he lives a double life, they have accused him of having different preferences, which has been denied by the actor.

However, there are times when work and personal life are mixed, since the employment relationship cannot be separated from the personal. This would have happened in the soap opera “Because love rules” where he shared credits with Blanca Soto with whom he had a relationship and the actor Jorge Aravena.

And it is that it has been rumored that Jorge Aravena and Fernando Colunga cannot be seen even in painting, as they assured that Colunga has a strong character and that he likes to take action scenes to the limits of reality, so not all actors hold the rhythm, plus he likes to do everything his way.

For this reason the actors would have fought

But Jorge explained that the rumors about his fight with Colunga were an exaggeration of those who witnessed the event, because they were simply clarifying a point in a scene and how it should be done and people amplified it by saying that they had had a strong fight, that they did not It was true: “There were a lot of people in the locker room, technicians, all that. And they sold the information, but they sold it a thousand percent enlarged,” he continued. “But it wasn’t a big deal. If we clarified one point, specifically.” So he assured that everything is in order and that although they do not have a friendship off the screen, their relationship is cordial.