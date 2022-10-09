The National Police investigates the death of a woman in Santiago

The spokesman for the National PoliceDiego Pesqueira, reported this Friday night that they are investigating the shooting death of Ana Francisca Gomez de Amaro, 52 years old, which occurred today on Avenida 27 de Febrero near the corner of Salvador Estrella Sadhalá in the province of Santiago.

According to the reports sent by the team of Free Journal In Ciudad Corazón, the lady was driving a car along the aforementioned Santiago avenue and was injured by gunmen on a motorcycle who shot at the window and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a health center.

The woman was lifted from the pavement and carried on a motorcycle by citizens who were passing through the area, but the effort was in vain.

According to witnesses to the event, the woman got into the opposite lane through the aforementioned section while being chased by the motorized.

They indicated that when the individuals managed to reach her, they shot at the vehicle repeatedly, managing to mortally wound her. The gunmen allegedly escaped the scene without touching the woman’s belongings.

The lady was traveling in a white BMW car, license plate A681363.

That of Gómez de Amaro is the third violent death recorded in Santiago since yesterday afternoon.