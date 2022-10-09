The millionaire that the “Professor Jirafales” spent on the bouquets of roses in “El chavo del 8”

Professor Jirafales’ bouquets of roses

October 8, 2022 3:07 p.m.

El chavo del 8 was one of the most watched programs in the history of television, in addition to being one of the funniest that marked the childhood of several and different generations of Mexico and several Latin American countries as far as the success of the program, without a doubt, for Chespirito the actors who played his characters were of vital importance for the success of the series.

We know the love story that starred the famous character of “Professor Jirafales” with Quico’s mother, that is, Doña Florinda, who always visited her with a gift, precisely because of the great detail that “El maestro sausage” had with Doña Florinda we will talk and reveal how much money he had to spend so that he could always go with a nice bouquet of roses.

As we already know, the “El Chavo del 8” program has 290 episodes, where it is estimated that approximately “Professor Jirafales” visited Doña Florinda about 100 times, we would be talking about having to buy 100 bouquets of roses, which each It is worth ninety-nine pesos, multiplying by the 100 bouquets gives the amount of about nine thousand nine hundred pesos.

Why did Doña Florinda and “Professor Jirafales” never kiss?

Some thought that these two characters never kissed because Roberto Gómez Bolaños did not want to see his wife kissing with another man, however, Rubén Aguirre, who was in charge of playing Professor Jirafales, confessed that the real reason was because if they had done it, they would the magic of romanticism would end between the two and it would not be the same story.