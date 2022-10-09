The Lion roared! Olimpia keeps the classic after beating Marathón and now goes for Motagua in the Concacaf League

2022-10-08

Olympia he stayed with the classic after beating the marathon (1-0) tonight at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium for matchday 12 of the 2022 Opening. Review the position table of the Apertura 2022 of Honduras The only goal of the match did Joseph Mario Pinto (45), in a game where Peter Troglio he reserved some of his players thinking about the return duel that he will play against Motagua in CONCACAF League. After this victory, the albos remain in second place in the classification with 27 units while marathon He stays in fourth place with 18 points. On a cool night in the capital, Olympia It was presented to the field with variants. To begin with, the youth was in the goal alex gity. Jamir Maldonado played as a left back and Charles Pineda He was a starter in midfield. He was in attack Jorge Benguche Accompanied by Moya.

The first half was very dynamic with clear options for both sides. marathon almost opened the scoring when Jamir Maldonadoin his attempt to clear a ball, ended up hitting the post. Later, Charles Pineda he had it alone in front of the goalkeeper Victor Garciabut his shot went to the side. Jonathan Paz he crashed a shot to the stick and Maciel he did the same with a header. When it seemed that the first half would end in zero, he appeared without marks Jose Pinto to make it 1-0 after connecting a chopped header from mounts in a corner that they played short.