The keys to a healthy diet

Today, no one doubts the convenience of following a healthy and balanced diet because it is the best way to control weight and reduce the risk of developing diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease and hypertension. But what are the steps to take to achieve a healthy diet? By following some simple tips, you can ensure that meals are made up of a healthy and also appetizing diet.

The basis of the diet must be composed of vegetables. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), to follow a healthy diet it is necessary to reduce fat intake and make them constitute a maximum of 30% of the calories consumed daily. Sugars cannot exceed 10% of daily calories and we must avoid salt abuse, no more than two grams per day. This can be replaced by natural herbs that season dishes well.





read also

Celeste Lopez

Ideally, these healthy habits should be acquired in the early stages of life, practically from birth. Following these guidelines during childhood and maintaining them in adulthood is an excellent barrier to the development of many diseases.

A balanced and healthy diet

Obviously, for each person the healthy diet varies slightly because gender, age, physical constitution and the state of health of each individual influence. In any case, we must ensure that the diet is varied and sufficient (not to overeat) and also appetizing. The Mediterranean diet is a good example of a balanced and healthy diet. It is the most studied in the last 30 years and numerous studies agree that it is one of the most beneficial.

In general, it helps to reduce blood pressure, improves blood sugar levels in people with diabetes, improves cholesterol and triglyceride levels, can help prevent cancer, prevents the formation of blood clots that can cause a stroke, and can prevent dementia.

One of the characteristics of the Mediterranean diet is its variety IGOR YARUTA

There are some interesting considerations to properly follow this diet, which is a food pattern based on the traditional cuisines of countries bathed by the Mediterranean Sea such as Greece, Spain and Italy. For example, the foods that help a healthy diet and that constitute the fundamental part of this diet are those of plant origin, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, green vegetables, legumes, seeds, spices, nuts and olive oil. . On the other hand, those of animal origin that are healthy are fish, white meat such as chicken or turkey, eggs, dairy products and red meat, although these should not exceed two servings per week, according to the Spanish Agency of Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN).

The origin of the Mediterranean diet can be found in the research carried out by the biologist Ancel Keys in the 1960s. This researcher pursued the idea of ​​identifying the connection between diet and cardiovascular risk and discovered a lower incidence of coronary heart disease and the number of deaths caused in several countries on the shores of the Mediterranean. It is important to note that listing the benefits of this diet is actually praising a lifestyle.

The keys of a style

of healthy life

1

No to obesity: you have to avoid the extra kilos.



two

More prominence to vegetable oils. Better to use them before any other solid fat.



3

Limit saturated fats. Do not abuse fats that come from meat or dairy.



4

No to salt and sugar in large quantities. They are two complements that must be limited.



5

Increased consumption of vegetables. Vegetables and fruits must always be very present in the diet.



6

Yes to exercise. Frequent moderate exercise is recommended.



7

No to tobacco. It is necessary to eliminate, if possible, tobacco or, at least, reduce its consumption to the minimum possible.



8

Control of alcoholic beverages. Limit alcohol consumption.



9

Avoid stress. For a healthy lifestyle, try to reduce stressors from day to day.



Another important factor is to try to create a schedule pattern and follow it as far as possible, that is, eat meals at approximately the same time. In addition, the ideal is to plan what you are going to eat in the medium term, for example, in the next two weeks. This exercise helps to design a healthy food proposal.

Physical activity is part of a healthy lifestyle ANDOR BUJDOSO

To ensure that meals are really balanced, there is a very useful ‘trick’ that consists of dividing the food on the plate into three parts. It is advisable that half of the plate be for vegetables, a quarter for legumes or whole grains and the last quarter for proteins that can come mainly from fish, eggs or meat. This menu can be completed with a piece of fruit.

Another bad habit that we should rule out is eating unrecommended foods such as pastries, sweets, sausages or cream at the wrong time. To drink it is best to consume water and reserve alcohol for special occasions.









PortalCLÍNIC is a project of the Hospital Clínic and the BBVA Foundation. The information in the article has been prepared in collaboration with PortalClínic, of the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona and documented by health professionals.

