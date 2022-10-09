The Juan Gabriel song that Andrés García helped him compose

Andrés García composed a song with Juan Gabriel

October 08, 2022 09:03 a.m.

Andrés García is a recognized actor in our country, because with that character from “Chanoc” he conquered Mexican cinema to later be able to consolidate his career in Mexican soap operas, where his great physical presence allowed him to become one of the most beloved leading men in Mexico. Mexico and Latin America, currently the actor is with complications in his health, but he continues to talk about.

True to his custom, Andrés García continues to be that controversial character who steals cameras with his statements, this time he did it again when he confessed that he participated in one of Juan Gabriel’s compositions, since we already know that they were great friends, so the The composer did not refuse the actor’s help and thus one of the themes of “Divo de Juárez” emerged.

Andrés García has revealed that he composed a song with Juan Gabriel, and we will tell you what it is, both characters met several times in Acapulco and sometimes they met on the beach when Juan Gabriel was composing his songs, and the actor did not hesitate to express his feeling and serve as inspiration to the composer for the creation of “Tu abandono” all this according to the anecdotes of the heartthrob Andrés García.

The parties of Andrés García in Acapulco

We know that the actor Andrés García has always been a man who likes to party, and such was the case throughout his youth that now affects his state of health, but years ago he used to party at a Juan Gabriel property that was in front of to the paradisiacal beaches of Acapulco attended by great personalities from entertainment and the entertainment world.